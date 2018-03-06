MADISON, Wis. — A conservative group that's already spent $1.5 million against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is dropping another $1.6 million.

Concerned Veterans for America announced another round of ads Tuesday that hit Baldwin's handling of the over-prescription of opioids and other drugs at the veterans hospital in Tomah.

Concerned Veterans for America is part of the Koch brothers network, which has pledged to spend up to $400 million on elections in Wisconsin and across the country this year.

The latest ads bring the total spent against Baldwin so far to more than $4.7 million. Another $3.1 million has been spent in support of Republican Kevin Nicholson. He is running against GOP state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the Aug. 14 primary.