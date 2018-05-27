MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont's fiscally conservative Republican Gov. Phil Scott is clashing with the state's famously liberal Legislature.
Scott has vetoed a series of bills dear to many lawmakers. One would have created a paid family leave program and another would have gradually raised the minimum wage to $15.
Democratic leaders said the measure would have made the state more affordable for workers. They suggested his vetoes will be a central issue when Scott faces re-election this fall.
The tense standoff over fiscal matters comes after a legislative session where Scott was able to find common ground with Democrats and progressives in the Legislature.
Scott and Democratic leaders are also in a standoff over the best way to use an unexpected budget windfall.
Lawmakers will continue a special session to pass a budget.
