With Minnesota facing the prospect of a new mining boom on the Iron Range, lawyers for a coalition of conservation groups told an appellate panel Thursday that the state’s rules governing metals mining are inadequate to protect the environment.

The case before the state Court of Appeals is the first legal test of Minnesota’s environmental rules for copper-nickel mining, and comes as international companies plan the state’s first hard-rock mines: two large copper mines near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) in northeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness and other advocacy groups filed a petition challenging the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rules last December, shortly after the agency issued a key and final permit to PolyMet Mining Inc. The permit was the first ever written under the state’s untested rules, and the petition is one of seven legal challenges to PolyMet’s project.

At issue is Chapter 6132 of DNR agency rules — “Nonferrous Metallic Minerals Mining” — adopted in 1993. The rules for ferrous mining, such as iron ore and taconite, are not being challenged.

In court Thursday, Ann Cohen, an attorney the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, told judges that the nonferrous rules are unconstitutionally vague and lack enforceable standards.

“The DNR has a profound misunderstanding of what a rule needs to include,” Cohen said. “Vague rules invite the arbitrary exercise of power.”

Cohen offered several examples of open-ended language that leave broad discretion to the state’s DNR commissioner. One is the definition of what it means to “adversely impact natural resources.” She read: “It means an unacceptable level of impact on the natural resources as determined by the commissioner based on an evaluation which considers the value of the resource and the degree of impact.”

Then she asked the judges: “Can this court enforce that?”

Jonathan Katchen, a private attorney representing the DNR, told the panel that the rules took years to develop and that Minnesota law vested the state agency “with extremely broad authority.”

Katchen said there’s nothing wrong with general rules lacking numeric standards, as long as there is a process in place.

“When you’re dealing with a complex industry, it’s fine to have more general rules,” Katchen said. “You don’t have a one-size-fits-all mine.”

Katchen works for the Denver-based Holland & Hart law firm and lives in Anchorage, Alaska. The DNR has paid Holland & Hart more than $1 million since the start of 2018 for legal services related to the PolyMet project, state records show.

Jay Johnson, a lawyer for PolyMet, which asked to be part of the case, said the term “standards” does not appear in the state’s Mineland Reclamation Act, the 1969 law that authorized the DNR to adopt mining rules.

“The DNR is supposed to have flexibility,” Johnson told the judges.

The three-judge panel is expected to make a decision in 90 days.

Tribal concerns

About 30 people attended the arguments, many of them conservationists, including a retired Iron Range miner from Soudan who opposes the mines, and six members of the White Earth, Leech Lake and Fond du Lac tribes.

In an interview after the hearing, Karen Durfee, a Fond du Lac tribe elder, said she and her friends drove the three hours because they worry that the PolyMet mine will pollute their waters. The Fond du Lac tribal land is on the St. Louis River, downstream from the PolyMet project site.

Metal mining has a troubling track record of spills and pollution. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, metal mining is responsible for half of all industrial chemical releases in the United States.

“What gave them the right — a foreign company — to just come in and cream the wilderness?” she asked. “All the money in the world won’t be able to replace that.”

Addressing the group following the arguments, Kathryn Hoffman, chief executive of the Center for Environmental Advocacy, called it a “fairly shocking moment” when PolyMet’s lawyer pointed out that the word “standards” is not in the state’s Mineland Reclamation Act.

“What I heard today is that the state of Minnesota doesn’t really have a heck of a lot of authority to do anything with mining,” Hoffman said.

The two copper mine proposals have deeply polarized the state, with mining proponents predicting a return to prosperity for the Iron Range and opponents arguing that this new form of mining poses unacceptable environmental risks so near the pristine forests of northern Minnesota.

PolyMet is a Toronto-based, publicly-held company in which Swiss mining giant Glencore is a major shareholder. In an earlier brief in the case, the company said it has relied on the existing mining rules to recruit employees and contractors for its facility in Hoyt Lakes and to secure the $1 billion it needs to build the open-pit mine.

PolyMet plans to build an open pit copper-nickel mine on the site of an existing taconite mine near Babbit, and has cleared all state regulatory hurdles. The mine will provide 360 full-time jobs and inject $515 million into the economy of St. Louis County, the company says.

Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of the Chilean mining company Antofagasta, wants to build an underground copper mine south of Ely, on the edge of the BWCA. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renewed the company’s minerals leases for that project.