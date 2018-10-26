When Teresa McKeown’s breast cancer was diagnosed in 2006, her disease was treated with standard therapies. But 11 years later, the cancer returned. This time, it morphed into what’s called triple-negative disease, an aggressive and difficult-to-treat form.

“I had one therapy after another,” she said, “and failed them all.”

Within weeks of the cancer’s detection, a tumor had grown in her small intestine and her peritoneal cavity, the space surrounding the organs in the abdomen, began to fill with fluid — the latter a sign she had just months, perhaps only weeks, to live. “I began writing goodbye letters to my children,” said the 57-year-old McKeown of Valley Center, Calif.

But then her luck changed. Through a clinical trial at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, a test designed to reveal the genetic abnormalities locked inside tumors found a large number of them in McKeown’s cancer. The results raised the possibility that Opdivo, a drug approved to treat melanoma, might work against McKeown’s metastatic breast cancer cells.

She started on the drug in early 2017. Within eight weeks, imaging scans showed no sign of cancer anywhere in her body. She remains cancer-free.

McKeown and other patients like her are rare but powerful examples of why sequencing the genome of a tumor to uncover the mutant genetics housed in its DNA — a practice known as comprehensive tumor profiling — is fast becoming a cornerstone of cancer treatment. The approach enables doctors to match individuals with cancer with drugs that target specific genetic mutations, often leading to unexpected recommendations, such as using a melanoma therapy for breast cancer.

But whether such stunning outcomes should be the exception rather than the rule has become a contested issue. As these tests become more routine, patients and cancer physicians alike are asking whether comprehensive tumor profiling heralds a new era for cancer care or simply a higher price tag.

Every cancer is unique. Two people with lung cancer, for example, could have tumors with different genetic profiles. And these mutations can shape how a tumor behaves.

For this reason, doctors are increasingly interested in tumor profiling. “A tumor might have a mutation that suggests they might respond to a certain targeted therapy, including treatments that would not have been considered had the mutation not been found,” said Razelle Kurzrock, who leads the Center for Personalized Cancer Therapy at Moores.

The bevy of treatments aimed against genetic mutations — called targeted therapies — means oncologists have a range of options to sort through for every patient. The Food and Drug Administration has approved 31 targeted therapies and more are under investigation. “Many of these drugs work in a wider range of patients than traditional cancer drugs, but we won’t know who stands to benefit unless we look,” said David Hyman, who specializes in gynecologic cancers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Likewise, tumor profiling can also find clinical trials for patients, particularly those, like McKeown, who are out of options. Increasingly, experimental studies enroll patients based on the genetic alterations in their tumors, not on the organ in which their tumor initially grew, said Timothy Yap, who heads a clinical trials research program at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.