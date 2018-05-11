KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Conor Daly will make his NASCAR debut in August when he jumps from an IndyCar into a Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing for the Xfinity race at Road America in Wisconsin.
The team announced Friday that Daly will join Ryan Reed and Wisconsin native Ty Majeski in a three-car entry for the race. All of them will carry Lilly Diabetes as the sponsorship on their car. Daly and Reed both have Type 1 diabetes. Majeski's grandfather also has Type 2 diabetes.
Daly does not have a full-time IndyCar ride this year, but he's teamed with Thom Burns Racing in an attempt to qualify for his fifth Indianapolis 500 later this month.
Their Honda-powered entry is a partnership with Dale Coyne Racing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Simpson ties course record, takes 5-shot lead at Players
Webb Simpson didn't miss anything except the island green at the TPC Sawgrass.
Motorsports
New aero kits may create more passing in Indy Grand Prix
Simon Pagenaud expects the IndyCar Grand Prix to be very different from the first four races. So does just about everyone else in Gasoline Alley.
Sports
After 5 hr. rain delay, Gophers resume vs. Badgers in Big Ten softball tourney
The Gophers softball team is trying to defend its Big Ten softball title in this weekend's conference tournament. Click here to follow the action in the game between Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Motorsports
Will Power wins his third pole for IndyCar GP
Will Power has won his third IndyCar Grand Prix pole by turning a fast lap of 1 minute, 9.8182 seconds on his final qualifying run.
Sports
Nadal loses to Thiem in Madrid, first loss on clay in 1 year
Rafael Nadal has found a worthy rival on clay.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.