INDIANAPOLIS — Conor Daly will drive for Dale Coyne Racing in this year's Indianapolis 500 in a joint entry with Thom Burns Racing.
The effort for the American driver also includes a partnership with the Air Force intended to help recruiting efforts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and in the buildup to the May 27 race.
Daly is trying to make his fifth start in the Indy 500. He will be one of three drivers in the Coyne lineup.
Daly just concluded a popular stint on the reality show "The Amazing Race" with fellow IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi. The publicity hasn't led to a full-time ride for Daly in 2018 but he's not given up trying to find a seat beyond Indianapolis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Darvish 2 hitless innings in Cubs spring training debut
If Yu Darvish was tipping his pitches in the World Series last year, he seems to have fixed it.
Golf
Column: The driving distance report that didn't go very far
Whatever was said between Jack Nicklaus and USGA chief executive Mike Davis didn't show up in the annual report on driving distance.
Gophers
Williams returns and No. 1 UConn beats South Florida 70-54
Gabby Williams scored 19 points to lead No. 1 UConn to a 70-54 victory over 19th-ranked South Florida on Tuesday in the American Athletic Conference championship.
Gophers
Arizona No. 1 seed at Pac-12 tourney after tumultuous year
Arizona's season started under a dark cloud following the arrest of assistant coach Emanuel Richardson as part of a federal probe into shady recruiting practices.
Golf
Masters champ Garcia to play Zurich with Cabrera Bello
Defending Masters champion and world No. 11 Sergio Garcia has committed to play in the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event in April.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.