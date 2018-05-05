HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's General Assembly has voted to join a group of states that want to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

The Senate on Saturday voted 21-14 to enter the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The bill already cleared the House of Representatives and now moves to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who supports the concept.

Connecticut would be the 12th jurisdiction — a combination of 11 states and the District of Columbia — to join the pact.

Barry Fadem is president of the California-based National Popular Vote organization. He says he hopes other states will be influenced by Connecticut's actions.

Connecticut would be the first state to join since Republican President Donald Trump won the Electoral College, but not the popular vote.