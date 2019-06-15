For three quarters the Lynx matched the WNBA’s best team, push for shove, pretty much basket for basket. Taking care of the ball and taking care of business.

And then the Connecticut Sun clamped down.

The Sun, the WNBA’s best team (7-1), the league’s hottest team (five straight wins), and the league’s best defensive team, built a 10-point lead in the fourth, then held on for an 85-81 victory at Target Center Friday night.

Within a point entering the fourth, the Lynx were held to just 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting in the final quarter. After turning the ball just six times through the first 30 minutes, the Lynx turned it over five times times in the fourth, leading to seven Connecticut points.

As a result the Lynx, who started the season 3-0, have now lost three straight overall, two straight at home and are now 4-4.

Lynx vs. Connecticut 6 p.m. Sunday vs. Las Vegas

The loss came despite a game-high 25 points from Odyssey Sims, who added six rebounds and three assists. Center Sylvia Fowles scored 17 points with nine rebounds.

But the deep and balanced Sun was too much down the stretch.

Shekinna Stricklen, Alyssa Thomas and Jonquel Jones all scored 16 points . Former University of Minnesota star Rachel Banham scored 10 points, including a three-pointer with 5:47 left in the game that put the Sun up nine.

But, out of a time out, Danielle Robinson hit a three-pointers. She then stole the ball and went end-to-end to score and the Lynx were back within four. But Minnesota missed its next four shots in a 6-0 Sun run that put them up 10.

Damiris Dantas hit a three, Robinson hit one of two free throws and then scored on a drive to pull the Lynx within 85-81 with 1:14 left. Still within four with 50.6 seconds left, out of a time out, the Lynx turned the ball over, essentially ending the comeback.

Echoing their start in New York Wednesday, the Lynx came out cold, hitting on just two of their first nine shots. It was a cold stretch that fueled an 8-0 run by Connecticut that gave the sun a 13-6 lead on Alyssa Thomas’ basket.

– a bit. They made five of their last 11 shots of the quarter, rallying to lead by a point twice, the last time on two free throws by Sims with 52 seconds left in the quarter before Connecticut’s Layshia Clarendon’s three-point play gave the Sun a 24-22 lead entering the second quarter.

The second quarter was much like the first, with the Lynx missing a number of open shots.

Still, Minnesota was able to stay close.

The biggest reasons?

A team so prone to turnovers early this season, the Lynx had just three turnovers by the half. Minnesota also had a 9-3 edge in scoring from the free throw line.

There were eight lead changes and two ties in the second quarter. Minnesota went up two on Collier’s shot early in the quarter and again, at 37-36, on Fowles’ basket off a nice feed from Dantas.

Fowles led the way, scoring eight points with five rebounds in the second quarter, which ended with the Sun up 44-43. Collier and Sims each had five points in the quarter.

The Lynx managed to get called for five fouls in the first 2-plus minutes of the third quarter, and Dantas finished the quarter on the bench having picked up her fourth.

Still, the Lynx hung tough. Behind much of the quarter, the Lynx rallied to tie the game on Sims’ two free throws with 36.7 seconds left before Alyssa Thomas hit one of two free throws to put the Suns up 68-67 entering the fourth. Sims had 11 points in the quarter, four of them from the free throw line.