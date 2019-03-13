– One of the feel-good stories of 2018 actually didn't conclude until well into 2019.

On Tuesday, six months after the initial approval, a congressional committee gave the final signoff on a program that will allow Capitol Hill interns to be paid. The amounts may seem small, a maximum of $1,800 a month for each intern, but that can be the make-or-break difference for people like Beatriz Reynoso, 30, who is interning on the House side during the spring semester while studying at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Reynoso is the epitome of the burgeoning movement on Capitol Hill to ensure that spots in the workforce are not reserved for the privileged few who can afford to intern for free and then take low-paying jobs in Congress while relying on family financial support.

Reynoso spent eight years in the Air Force, including two tours abroad as a machine-gunner, one in Bagram, Afghanistan. A disabled veteran, she does not enjoy being in the large, loud, crowded cafeterias and hearing rooms of the Capitol complex. But she couldn't be more proud to work under the Capitol dome.

"I believe in service. I enjoy my internship and the work I'm doing," she said in a recent interview.

Paying interns used to be common practice, but it turned into an office-by-office decision when funds were cut for deficit reduction.

The nonprofit Pay Our Interns, with just two staff members and two interns (yes, paid), set out to shine the light on Congress. Its 2017 survey showed that more than 90 percent of House offices did not pay interns, while in the Senate, 51 percent of GOP offices and 31 percent of Democratic ones paid their interns.

A year later, Congress bowed to the pressure, approving $14 million as an initial down payment for interns. Each House office has a pool of $20,000 annually, and Senate office funds depend on state size.

"Working for free isn't cheap," Rep. Susan Davis, D-Calif., said, in an intentional understatement, at Tuesday's hearing of the House Administration Committee. The Senate has already taken care of its portion.

Carlos Mark Vera, one of the founders of Pay Our Interns, attended the hearing not to see the culmination of his work but instead to launch the next big chapter.

His group has lined up a handful of younger lawmakers who started their careers as congressional interns to make tribute videos to get the word out on college campuses around the country: The Hill is no longer just for the well-off.

Reynoso, who said that her dream is to one day serve in Congress, considers herself lucky, financially, to have the GI Bill for tuition and some expenses.

But those funds are based on the cost of living in Edinburg, Texas, about 20 miles north of the Mexican border — nothing like Washington and its surging rental apartment market.

"I know I'm not the only one in this situation; there are other interns currently on the Hill that have it worse than I do," Reynoso said.