RACINE, Wis. — Congressional candidates Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers were among about two dozen people arrested for blocking traffic on Main Street in Racine in a demonstration demanding protection for people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Organizer Voces de la Frontera says 23 people were arrested after blocking an intersection Monday afternoon. They were eventually handcuffed, taken away in police vans and cited for misdemeanor obstruction. They were among a larger group of demonstrators who called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to allow a vote on permanent legislation for young immigrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The protest wasn't far from Ryan's Racine office.

Bryce and Myers are running for the Democratic nomination to face off against Ryan in Wisconsin's 1st congressional district.