– The new Congress convenes Tuesday, and Republicans have a long list of promises to keep. But with a Republican president in Donald Trump, they are vowing to end gridlock in Washington. What should you watch for? Here is our cheat sheet.

Q: How quickly will Republicans vote to repeal the health care law?

A: The majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, promised that repeal would be the first order of business. But this does not mean the end of the Affordable Care Act, at least not anytime soon.

Republicans will most likely wind their way through a complex process known as budget reconciliation, setting instructions that congressional committees would then have to follow to draft final repeal legislation. And because Republicans have yet to agree on how to replace the law, leaders may postpone for years the effective date for any repeal measure.

A video monitor sits in front of the statues of, from left, former Vice President Hannibal Hannibal of Maine, former Representative and Senator Daniel Webster and former Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 as the 115th Congress begins.

Q: How will Democrats handle Trump’s nominees?

A: Senate Democrats do not have the votes to block any of the Cabinet nominees, though they can slow the process. But absent any major disqualifying revelations, Trump’s choices are likely to prevail.

Trump’s choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court could be another matter because Democrats can use a filibuster to try to block the process.

Republicans would need to secure 60 votes for the nominee to be confirmed, more than the 52 that Senate Republicans can manage alone. McConnell could try to extend the limited prohibition on filibusters to include Supreme Court nominees, lowering the threshold for confirmation to a simple majority.

Q: Can crumbling bridges unite Democrats and Republicans?

A: Searching for common ground with the incoming president, Democrats have taken to citing Trump’s promise to bolster infrastructure spending, offering to work with him to repair roads and bridges across the country.

But many congressional Republicans have chafed at any increase in domestic spending, and Republican leaders have offered little indication that a major, multibillion-dollar infrastructure package is high on the party’s agenda.

Q: What will become of Trump’s border wall?

A: Trump spent much of his presidential campaign bringing supporters to their feet with a single vow: to build a wall along the Mexican border and make Mexico foot the bill.

President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico flatly dismissed the idea that his country would pay for Trump’s wall. And while many Republicans say they support Trump’s proposal — though some claim Trump’s wall was more of a promise to crack down on illegal immigration than to build an actual wall — they are likely to balk at the price tag.

Q: What kind of opponent will the new Senate Democratic leader be?

A: As the new Democratic leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer will decide how to steer his party’s opposition to the Republican agenda. One approach would be to follow the bare-knuckles example of his predecessor, Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada, and try to thwart Republicans at every turn.

But Schumer, like Trump, is a New Yorker, and has known him for years. This puts Schumer in a position that could require extraordinary dexterity: assuming the mantles of both opponent and ally of the new Republican president.

Q: What kind of ally will the House speaker be?

A: Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Trump had a tumultuous relationship during the presidential campaign, with Ryan openly criticizing his party’s nominee for, among other things, suggesting a ban on Muslims entering the country. Ryan even disinvited Trump from a joint appearance just weeks before the election after a 2005 recording of Trump making vulgar comments about sexually assaulting women came to light.

Ryan and Trump have sent signals of conciliation, meeting at the Capitol and speaking well of each other as they talked of moving forward. But between Ryan’s demonstrated willingness to criticize Trump and Trump’s demonstrated willingness to nurse a grudge, this relationship may hit turbulence once more.