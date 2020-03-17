The fundamental economic challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic is that the necessary health response is almost guaranteed to lead to a recession, both here and abroad. The economics are as simple as they are discouraging: Consumer spending constitutes almost 70 percent of U.S. GDP and viral containment requires consumers to hunker down.

What measures can be taken to offset as much of the economic damage as possible? Economists, myself included, have suggested a range of measures to help, from monetary (Federal Reserve) policies that would keep credit markets unclogged to more important fiscal measures designed to get resources to people and businesses that will most need them, such as direct cash transfers.

To its credit, the U.S. House just passed a fiscal plan that represents a good first step, with the emphasis on “first.” Moreover, members did so with bipartisan support, implying that the Republican-led Senate will quickly follow suit. The bill includes mandated paid leave for workers in firms with fewer than 500 workers (its costs are to be offset by employer-side tax credits), strengthening the Unemployment Insurance system, emergency nutritional support, and fiscal help for states (it’s important to remember in times like this that states cannot run budget deficits).

At this point, we don’t know how many workers who don’t already get paid sick will tap the new mandate, so the amount of stimulus in this first bill must be a rough estimate. Researchers at Goldman-Sachs think it may amount to around $100 billion, or half a percent of GDP.

It is extremely likely — I’d say it’s as close to a certainty as we get in economics — that far more will be needed. In the quite mild recession of the early 2000s, the “output gap” (the difference between GDP at full capacity and actual GDP) peaked at 3%, or more than $600 billion in today’s terms. In the Great Recession, which I fear is the more apt comparison, the gap peaked at 6%. The current bill may be low by an order of magnitude.

But what’s the best way to get all this water to the fire? Such an analysis must begin by considering the hit to everyday commerce. People who don’t go to work don’t use transit to get there, and they don’t go out to lunch (that’s if the restaurant is even open; governors have been closing their states’ bars and restaurants across the country). Similar losses occur when vacations and conferences are canceled. A friend who runs a business providing music for parties and corporate events just had pretty much every booking canceled, meaning his income and that of the musicians he employs are about to take a huge hit.

In this way, the cause of the coming recession is uniquely clear. It’s not like the last time, when a housing bubble inflated by complex finance triggered an economically harrowing, multitiered chain of events that rippled from banks to credit markets to consumers. It’s far simpler than that: Fighting the virus means stopping economic activity.

The fiscal response thus cannot be to restart economic activity, at least not yet. In 2001, George W. Bush told America: “Fly and enjoy America’s great destination spots. Get down to Disney World in Florida. Take your families and enjoy life, the way we want it to be enjoyed.” Doesn’t really work today, does it?

This, then, is a moment for stimulus policy by Occam’s razor, the notion that the simplest solution is often the best one. We need to temporarily transfer a lot of money to a lot of households and businesses. For households, the simplest way to do so is with direct checks, a policy that’s been effective in three past recessions. The government sends, or better, directly deposits, checks to families based on the number of adults and children. Economist Jason Furman recently touted this approach: “A week ago, I thought $1,000 per adult, $500 per child. Now I’d double or triple that. … And make clear that if the economy is in bad shape at the end of the year we’ll do it again, and keep doing it.”

For businesses, especially small ones as they tend to have the least insulation against lasting cash flow disruptions, refundable tax credits are warranted (“refundable” meaning they get a credit even if they have no liability). Economist Tim Bartik suggests such tax credits be tied to maintaining employment at some high percentage (e.g., 90%) of firms’ pre-coronavirus workforce. That’s the right way to think about this part of the solution: providing help to businesses that provide help to their workers.

There are two prominent arguments against these direct cash infusions. First, providing resources to people and businesses will encourage unproductive behavior. People will work less; businesses won’t be motivated to produce efficiently. Second, any stimulus will be deficit financed, and 4% of GDP — a reasonable size for the package I’m advocating — means another $900 billion on a deficit that’s already far higher than normal for an economy as strong as our own.

Both arguments should be ignored. People won’t work less because they’re getting direct government support. They need the support because the government is telling them not to go to work. As far as the deficit goes, worrying about it now, as opposed to before the virus hit, is economically illiterate. The stimulus economists are advocating is temporary, “countercyclical” spending, targeted to offset the demand contraction caused by the response to an existentially threatening pandemic. That’s different from the 2017, deficit-inducing tax cuts that took place in a good economy, i.e., pro-cyclical deficit spending.

In this regard, while no one should complain about rising deficits right now, those who voted for the tax cuts have by far the least credibility on this issue.

That said, good questions will be raised about targeting this large-scale relief effort. The paid-leave mandates in the first stimulus bill went, for example, applied only to firms with fewer than 500 workers, based on the idea that larger firms already had paid leave policies, as well as more resources to ride out the storm. Similarly, there’s no need to provide checks to high-wealth households.

Policymakers should consider both these constraints, especially the latter. But the most important thing is to very quickly pass these measures and get the resources moving out the door. For good reason, governments are temporarily shutting down the economy. That means they must also temporarily help their constituents and businesses ride out the storm.

Jared Bernstein, chief economist to former Vice President Joe Biden, is a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.