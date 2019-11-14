– Congress can seek eight years of President Donald Trump's tax records, according to a federal appeals court order Wednesday that moves the separation-of-powers conflict one step closer to the Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Circuit let stand an earlier ruling against the president that affirmed Congress' investigative authority.

Trump's lawyers have said they are prepared to ask the Supreme Court to intervene in this case and in several other legal battles between the president and Congress.

The District Circuit was responding Wednesday to Trump's request to have a full panel of judges rehear a three-judge decision from October that rejected the president's request to block lawmakers from subpoenaing his longtime accounting firm.

The order does not mean Trump's taxes will be turned over immediately. The District Circuit previously said it would put any ruling against the president on hold to give Trump's attorneys time to ask the Supreme Court to step in.

Trump's attorneys also are planning to ask the high court to block a similar subpoena for the president's tax records from the Manhattan district attorney, who is investigating hush-money payments in the lead-up to the 2016 election. The New York-based appeals court ruled against Trump this month and refused to block the subpoena to his accounting firm.