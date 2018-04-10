MADISON, Wis. — A majority of outdoor lovers who attended the Conservation Congress' spring hearings say legislators should impose a user fee on state properties.
The congress asked attendees at its spring hearings Monday if they would support a $5 fee on state land, fishery, wildlife and natural area users between ages 16 and 64. The congress says the fee could generate more than $3 million to help maintain the properties.
A majority of hearing attendees in 49 counties said yes. A majority in 22 counties said no.
The congress also asked hearing attendees if legislators should end the group hunting law, which allows a member of a hunting party to kill a deer and place another party member's tag on it. A majority of attendees in 64 counties rejected the idea.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.