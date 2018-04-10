MADISON, Wis. — A majority of outdoor lovers who attended the Conservation Congress' spring hearings say legislators should impose a user fee on state properties.

The congress asked attendees at its spring hearings Monday if they would support a $5 fee on state land, fishery, wildlife and natural area users between ages 16 and 64. The congress says the fee could generate more than $3 million to help maintain the properties.

A majority of hearing attendees in 49 counties said yes. A majority in 22 counties said no.

The congress also asked hearing attendees if legislators should end the group hunting law, which allows a member of a hunting party to kill a deer and place another party member's tag on it. A majority of attendees in 64 counties rejected the idea.