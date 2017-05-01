– Congress would allocate more than $120 million to help cover the escalating costs of protecting the first family and Trump Tower under a bipartisan spending agreement that appears poised to pass this week.

About half of the money, nearly $60 million, is earmarked for the Secret Service, with most of the funds going toward protecting the president while traveling and security for Trump Tower in New York City, according to legislation being circulated Monday.

Another roughly $60 million would be set aside in a rare provision to reimburse localities, like New York City and Palm Beach County in Florida, that have incurred “extraordinary law enforcement personnel costs” associated with protecting Trump’s residences since Election Day.

The additional funding, which comes after weeks of mostly behind the scenes lobbying, reflects the tremendous costs associated with protecting the lifestyle of Trump and his family. And it is likely to provide relief to those who have borne the brunt of the effort.

The Secret Service has been particularly strained as it tries to keep up with its new protectees, who include a first lady who is living in Trump Tower and Trump’s frequently traveling adult children. The agency had requested additional funds earlier this year.

The legislation provides the Secret Service $34 million for increased physical protection costs associated with Trump for the remainder of the fiscal year. The money could be used flexibly to protect the first family in New York and when it travels. The allocation is on top of several hundred million dollars already set aside for protection.

An additional $23 million would specifically go toward covering the costs of outfitting Trump Tower with the necessary equipment and personnel, as well as to rent space inside the building for agency personnel, according to a Homeland Security official who was familiar with the funding bill but not yet authorized to discuss it.

Aside from the Secret Service, the biggest beneficiaries under the agreement would be New York City and Palm Beach County, where Trump and his family have spent the bulk of their time away from Washington since Election Day. Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump owns another golf club and is expected to spend time in the coming weeks and months, would also be eligible to apply for the funds.

Congress had previously approved $7 million to reimburse the local law enforcement costs of protecting Trump between Election Day and the inauguration. The new agreement will provide that money, plus $20 million for the same period and $41 million for the period from Jan. 20 until the end of the fiscal year.

“Although the federal government does not otherwise reimburse costs of state or local law enforcement for activities in support of the United States Secret Service protection mission,” the legislation reads, “these funds are being provided in recognition of the extraordinary costs borne by a small number of jurisdictions in which a residence of the president is located.”

New York City has borne the heaviest cost since Trump was elected. Joseph P. O’Neill, the police commissioner, wrote in a letter in February to the state’s congressional delegation that the Police Department had spent $300,000 a day protecting Trump Tower between Election Day and Inauguration Day and $127,000 to $145,000 a day since then, on top of other costs.

In Florida, home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has said it was spending an additional $60,000 a day in overtime when Trump was in town. He has visited seven times since Inauguration Day, spending a total of 25 days there.

The federal reimbursement, which was championed by lawmakers representing the localities, was greeted as a relief, even as there were concerns that it may prove insufficient.

“We are getting what we are owed,” Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York said in a statement thanking New York’s congressional delegation for helping secure the funds. “That’s good news for our city and the hardworking police officers faced with this unprecedented security challenge.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment Monday, but Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., who represents parts of Palm Beach County, said he was grateful the county’s taxpayers would not be on the hook. Still, he said, the agreement only provided a temporary solution.

“This is an important step,” Deutch said. “But now and by the end of the funding bill, we have to have a discussion about whether it is appropriate for the president to bill the taxpayers for trips to his private club.”