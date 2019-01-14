– The blaze that consumed the headquarters of the main opposition party of the Democratic Republic of Congo was so devastating that several men were charred beyond recognition, their bodies among dozens killed protesting the rule of President Joseph Kabila.

"We're dealing with a rogue state," said opposition leader Félix Tshisekedi.

That was two years ago. Last week, after he was anointed president-elect, Tshisekedi said he "paid tribute" to Kabila, describing him as "a partner for change, not an enemy."

While the situation in Congo remains fluid after an election that most independent observers, including the Roman Catholic Church, consider to be fraudulent, one thing does seem certain: In the absence of intense international pressure or a determined domestic uprising, the Kabila government seems likely to continue running the country in everything but name.

"Kabila is in a very comfortable position," said one presidential adviser. "He was very upset over the results, as we all were, but we still retain power."

The government came under a degree of pressure Sunday from the Southern African Development Community, which had sent observers to monitor the vote. The group demanded "a recount that would provide the necessary reassurance to both winners and losers." It also called for a unity government "given the strong objections to the provisional results."

Martin Fayulu, the opposition candidate whom many consider the real winner, is contesting the results and has filed an appeal at the Constitutional Court, demanding a manual recount of votes. Election officials deny that the vote was rigged and have threatened to annul the election if it is rejected by foreign powers.

Most analysts expect the Constitutional Court to validate Tshesekedi's election, and the inauguration is planned for Jan. 22. What happens next is hard to predict.