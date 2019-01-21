KINSHASA, Congo — Congo's government spokesman said that president-elect Felix Tshisekedi's inauguration has been postponed from Tuesday.

Lambert Mende said Monday that the swearing in ceremony will likely happen Thursday.

Following the weekend court ruling that Tshisekedi won the election, dozens of people gathered Monday to hear opposition leader and presidential runner-up Martin Fayulu speak. Police dispersed the crowd in Kinshasa, and Fayulu's spokeswoman said police seized the speaker and podium.

After the court judgment refused his request for a recount, Fayulu declared that he is Congo's "only legitimate president" and called for the Congolese people to peacefully protest against a "constitutional coup d'etat." Fayulu says he won 60 percent of the vote according to leaked commission results. The court said that Fayulu did not provide evidence proving his claim.