GOMA, Congo — A local official says a plane has crashed on takeoff in Congo's eastern city of Goma with 17 people aboard.
North Kivu regional governor Nzanzu Kasivita Carly said in a statement that the plane crashed Sunday into residential homes near the airport in the North Kivu province. He did not give a casualty toll.
The aircraft was owned by private carrier Busy Bee and was headed to Beni in the northern part of the province.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Suspected female IS member, children returned to Germany
German authorities say a 30-year-old woman who allegedly was a member of the Islamic State group has returned to Germany with her three children.
World
US senator visits home of imprisoned Bahrain rights activist
A U.S. senator has visited the home of a detained human rights activist in the Mideast island kingdom of Bahrain.
World
Suspect charged in 39 Vietnamese deaths in UK container
British prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam whose bodies were found in a refrigerated container truck last month.
World
Congo plane crashes in Goma with 17 people on board
A local official says a plane has crashed on takeoff in Congo's eastern city of Goma with 17 people aboard.
World
Ang Lee says China boycott of Taiwan awards show a loss
Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee says China's boycott of Taiwan's Golden Horse film awards demonstrates how politics can take its toll on the arts.