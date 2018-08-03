DAKAR, Senegal — Congo opposition leader Moise Katumbi is trying to enter the country by road to submit his candidacy for December's presidential election.

The former governor of the copper-rich Katanga region hopes to reach Lubumbashi city after more than two years in exile.

Katumbi fled abroad in May 2016 as prosecutors announced their intent to try him on charges of hiring mercenaries, which he denied. He also was sentenced to three years in prison in absentia, with a $1 million fine, on allegations that he falsely acquired a building.

His spokesman says an arrest warrant might be waiting for him.

Congo's deadline for candidates to register is Aug. 8. The constitutional court will rule on their eligibility.

The election has been delayed since late 2016 and President Joseph Kabila can't run again.