KINSHASA, Congo — Congo's constitutional court is poised to rule as early as Friday on a challenge to the presidential election results. But the African Union continental body has issued a surprise last-minute request for Congo's government to suspend the announcement of final results, citing "serious doubts" about the vote.
Declared runner-up Martin Fayulu has requested a recount, alleging fraud.
Upholding the official election results could spark violence in a country hoping for its first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960.
The AU statement late Thursday said heads of state and government agreed to "urgently dispatch" a high-level delegation to Congo to find "a way out of the post-electoral crisis" in the vast Central African nation rich in the minerals key to smartphones and electric cars around the world.
