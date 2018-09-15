GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — There are conflicting reports surrounding the death of a boy at a Gaza border rally that Palestinians initially blamed on Israel.
Israel's military said their evidence shows the 11-year-old was hit by a rock thrown by protesters. Two Gaza rights groups said he died after being struck "with a solid object."
The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Shady Abdel-al was killed by Israeli fire. A spokesman said Saturday he died from head wounds, without elaborating.
The ministry removed a baby from their official death toll in May after The Associated Press reported she died from a preexisting medical condition, not from Israeli tear gas as it had claimed.
Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, has led protests since March partially over an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the territory.
