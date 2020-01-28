FARMINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife was rushed to the hospital with a faint pulse after an apparent suicide attempt Tuesday, according to multiple reports. His attorney initially said that he was dead but later said he was alive.

A dispatcher from the Farmington police said officers had responded to Fotis Dulos' home but could not give any other information. Attorney Norm Pattis initially confirmed the death to media, but later changed that.

"I am told Mr. Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse," he said in a statement.

Multiple outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that Dulos had attempted to kill himself.

Aerial footage of Dulos' home showed officials erecting tents in the driveway, while several people milled about.

Dulos had denied any involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn't been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May; she is presumed dead. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges. Dulos, 52, was under house arrest.

The five children, who ranged in age from 8 to 13 when their mother vanished, have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos' home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off at school. Authorities say Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body, which has not been found.

Officials say surveillance video cameras recorded Fotis Dulos disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood in Hartford.

Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.