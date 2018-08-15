ATLANTA — About nine months after a panel recommended the immediate renaming of Confederate Avenue in Atlanta, city officials are planning a public hearing.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a city council committee voted to hold the hearing and a "listening session" in September.
That's likely to continue contentious debate over the Civil War-themed name along Confederate and East Confederate Avenues in southeast Atlanta and across the city.
Among possible replacement names: Considerate Avenue, United Avenue and Soldier Avenue.
Following last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed, an Atlanta resident began a name-change petition drive for the Atlanta road.
Atlanta is among several cities — including New Orleans, Baltimore, Dallas and Richmond, Virginia — which have reviewed Confederate symbols in recent years.
