SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — A New Jersey Transit train conductor took off his tie and used it as a leash to rescue a wayward dog named Shelby on the tracks.
NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith tells The Star-Ledger of Newark the train crew on Saturday was alerted that a dog was on the tracks near South Orange station. The crew spotted the dog and called to have the rail traffic stopped.
Conductor Howard Kempton sprinted toward Shelby.
A passenger called the phone number on the dog's ID tag, and Shelby's owner said she'd meet the train in Summit. The dog had gotten away when its leash broke during a walk earlier that day.
