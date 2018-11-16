Glensheen’s “beloved Breakfast Room” is a fan favorite among visitors to the stately Congdon mansion in Duluth.

The irresistible room’s green-stained woodwork, Rookwood-tiled walls and stained-glass windows overlooking Lake Superior were the creation of interior designer John Bradstreet, who popularized Craftsman style in Minnesota more than a century ago, after decades of ornate Victorian decor.

Not long after he designed the Breakfast Room for the Congdons, Bradstreet started working on another mansion, this one in Minneapolis, for George F. Thompson, owner of a lumber company.

At 10,000 square feet, Thompson’s new home was much smaller than the 27,000-square-foot Glensheen, but still grand, with abundant woodwork, from built-ins to ceiling beams to paneled walls.

As a lumber baron, “He [Thompson] was able to supply the designers lavishly with wood, all old-growth,” said Leone Medin, who lives in a condo in the former mansion. “It’s amazingly hard. We have prized it.”

Medin and her husband, Vincent Graziano, bought the condo 24 years ago, soon after it was converted from a huge single-family house into three separate dwelling units. They recently put their 3,180-square-foot home on the market for $875,000.

A condo for sale inside this 1909 mansion will host an open house 1 to 3 p.m. Nov 18 (1802 Girard Av. S., Minneapolis).

The couple first fell in love with the original 1909 features in their main-floor unit, which include four fireplaces, massively thick doors and ornamental windows.

“We loved the traditional look and all the design details that can’t be found anymore,” Medin said.

In their wood-paneled den, for example, Bradstreet employed the same wood-finishing technique, Jin-di-sugi, used in the Congdons’ Breakfast Room. In traditional Japanese Jin-di-sugi, cypress is water-soaked for hundreds of years, then scraped, creating raised lines in the wood’s grain. Bradstreet created a faster method, charring the wood, then scrubbing it to create a lustrous finish.

In both Glensheen and the Thompson home, Bradstreet blended Japanese, Moorish and Arts & Crafts elements to create his signature aesthetic.

“He was an amazing fellow who brought a whole new look to design,” said Medin. “He did a lot of Glensheen, and when we visited there, we could see the same touches.”

The couple’s condo, which covers the main floor and lower level of the mansion, includes two bedrooms, plus space for two additional bedrooms, four baths, two heated garage stalls — and an original 31-foot-long art gallery between the kitchen and living room.

“When I first saw it, I thought, ‘Wasted space,’ ” said Medin. “How wrong I was. It’s almost like a baffle for noise. You can sit in the living room and not hear someone banging pans in the kitchen. It’s a quiet, comfortable house, with wonderful quality construction.”

The kitchen has cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops and heated tile floors. “It was originally the conservatory, so it has lots of windows, lots of light and overlooks the garden,” said listing agent Michael Olafson, Lakes Area Realty.

The home, designed by architect William Kenyon, also has a distinctive exterior, clad in brick and stucco with half-timbered detailing, and a tile roof, plus a Japanese-inspired front gate, believed to be the work of Bradstreet. “It’s very unusual. We call it the shinto gate,” said Medin.

The mansion sits on a large corner lot with professionally tended gardens that have been the setting for two weddings and numerous parties. “It’s like we live in a park,” said Medin.

Many of Lowry Hill’s big mansions have been converted into condos, but this conversion is exceptionally well done, said Olafson. Architect Robert Furno, now working in Connecticut, oversaw the project. “He took great care transforming it.” And Bradstreet’s original design features remain in pristine condition. “The Arts & Crafts elements are beautifully intact and well cared for.”

Homeowner association fees are $800 per month.

Michael Olafson, 612-229-5910, and Gary Bennett of Lakes Area Realty have the listing. (There will be an open house 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 18, 1802 Girard Av. S., Minneapolis.)