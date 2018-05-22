In January 1998, Corey Dewayne Williams was in the Queensborough neighborhood of Shreveport, La., when a pizza delivery driver was shot and killed.

Williams was an intellectually disabled 16-year-old when the shooting occurred, according to court records. "He still sucked his thumb, urinated himself on an ordinary basis, and regularly ate dirt and paper," his attorneys wrote in a recent court filing. After the shooting, he fled, and when police questioned him about the killing of Jarvis Griffin, the 23-year-old delivery driver, Williams confessed. Then Williams told them he was "ready to go home and lay down," they wrote.

He was charged with murder, convicted and sentenced to death before later being resentenced to life in prison. On Tuesday, Williams walked free from the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

Williams' freedom came through a remarkable turnabout in which Louisiana authorities, having objected to his petitions in court over the years, reversed course and agreed to a settlement.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, filed in Louisiana state court Monday, his first-degree murder conviction and sentence were vacated. Williams, now 36, instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice and was sentenced to time served.

"This case, for all involved, for a while, has been a heart-wrenching case," said Amir Ali, an attorney with the MacArthur Justice Center, a civil rights law firm that helped represent Williams.

Williams' attorneys had petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case, and Louisiana's response was due in mid-June. Louisiana authorities ultimately decided to end the case rather than defend it before the high court.

Williams had just turned 16 when Griffin was killed. Griffin had delivered pizzas and returned to his car when someone fired shots at his vehicle, according to a summary of the case from the Louisiana Supreme Court. After the shooting, someone also took money and pizza from Griffin's car.

Police spoke to witnesses and were told that Williams was the shooter, so they arrested him, court records showed. According to Williams' attorneys, after the shooting, Williams ran to his grandmother's house.

Williams initially pointed at one of the other people present as the shooter. Then, a few hours later, Williams confessed to police. Williams told them he and this other person decided to rob the delivery man, but he opened fire thinking Griffin may have been reaching for a gun, the Louisiana Supreme Court stated.

Williams' attorneys say the case against him was troubled from the beginning. "No physical evidence" linked him to the killing, they said, adding that Griffin's blood was found on the clothing of the person Williams had initially named as the shooter. Griffin's money and the stolen pizzas were also found near that person's home, they added.

They also pointed to other issues, saying that despite the Supreme Court's Brady v. Maryland ruling stating that prosecutors have to turn over evidence material to guilt or punishment, Louisiana authorities provided only summaries of interviews with witnesses rather than the complete interviews.

Ali called the case "so clearly a tragedy" and said it was worth accepting the deal — even with the guilty pleas — to free him now.

"Corey is just the loveliest, warmest human being you would know," Ali said. "He was just over the moon to be able to go home."