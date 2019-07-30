SEWARD, Neb. — The president of Concordia University in Seward says he's leaving Nebraska to take over leadership of his alma mater in Minnesota.
Brian Friedrich announced Monday that he'll become president of Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from there in 1979. He'll take over this coming January.
Friedrich has been at the Seward campus for 28 years, serving in a variety of positions until becoming president in 2004.
The Seward school was founded in 1894 by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Suburban women recoil as Trump dives into racial politics
Carol Evans approves of Donald Trump's immigration policy. She gives him credit for the strong economy. But the Republican from the affluent Milwaukee suburbs of Waukesha County, a GOP bedrock in the state, just can't commit to voting for the president next year like she did in 2016.
Local
Relative identifies three of the five killed in Wisconsin shootings
The suspected shooter was among the dead, and his father said he had struggled with mental illness.
Local
Five dead in Wisconsin shootings
A sheriff in northwestern Wisconsin says the shooter who killed four people and wounded two others in two nearby communities was found dead when deputies responded to an initial call about a shooting in Lake Hallie.
Local
Concordia University president leaving for Minnesota post
The president of Concordia University in Seward says he's leaving Nebraska to take over leadership of his alma mater in Minnesota.
Local
Woman who died in horse accident identified
Authorities have identified the North Dakota woman who died after she was dragged by a horse in western Minnesota.