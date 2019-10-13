Concordia (St. Paul) tied an NCAA Division II record with 14 sacks and held on for a 24-17 NSIC victory over visiting MSU Moorhead on Saturday.

Chris Garrett had five sacks and Mark O'Reilly had three sacks as the 14 sacks accounted for 108 yards in losses for the Dragons. Garrett led the Golden Bears with 11 tackles — including a school-record 6½ tackles for loss — and forced three fumbles as the Dragons were held to 121 yards in offense.

The Golden Bears led 17-3 before the Dragons scored two TDs in the final eight minutes.

Darios Crawley-Reid's 17-yard TD run gave the Golden Bears a 24-10 lead with 2:20 remaining. The Dragons scored with 14 seconds remaining.

MSU Mankato 39, Northern State 7: The Mavericks, ranked No. 3 in Division II, rolled past the host Wolves in Aberdeen, S.D., for their 30th consecutive regular-season victory. The Mavericks (6-0) limited to Wolves to five first downs.

Bemidji State 25, SW Minnesota State 24: Bemidji State scored 25 points in the final 10 minutes to rally from a 24-0 deficit for the victory in Marshall, Minn. Malik Williams' 27-yard TD reception with 10 seconds remaining completed the comeback for the Beavers.

Minnesota Duluth 21, Wayne State 7: The host Bulldogs, ranked No. 19 in Division II, scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Wildcats. Wade Sullivan rushed for two TDs for the Bulldogs.

Augustana 16, St. Cloud State 13 (OT): Luis Guarita's 35-yard field goal in overtime lifted the host Vikings past the Huskies. The Huskies' Adam Stage kicked a 37-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to force overtime.

Sioux Falls 52, Minnesota-Crookston 14: Sioux Falls took control with five touchdowns in the second quarter en route to the victory in Grand Forks, N.D. Caden Walters ran for a TD and threw three TD passes in the final six minutes of the first half as the Cougars opened a 45-7 lead at halftime.

Midwest Conference

Lake Forest 24, Macalester 7: After a scoreless first half, Bill Degnan rushed for a TD and threw a TD pass to lead Lake Forest past the host Scots in St. Paul.