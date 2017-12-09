– For the second year in a row and the ninth time in 11 years, Concordia (St. Paul) is the NCAA Division II champion in volleyball.

The Golden Bears swept Florida Southern 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 on Saturday afternoon in the championship match, ending the Moccasins’ 23-match winning streak.

Top-seeded Concordia (34-3) won with a diversified attack. Shelby Seurer had 16 kills and hit a march-high .556. Hope Schiller added 10 kills, Brooklyn Lewis nine, and Sydney Book and Mariya Sampson seven apiece.

Elizabeth Mohr orchestrated it all with 43 assists and had 10 digs. Tori Hanson and Erin Fallert led the Golden Bears in digs with 13 and 12, respectively.

Concordia hit .308 as a team, the Moccasins (30-7), making their first appearance in a final, hit .211.

Mohr was named the Elite Eight’s Most Outstanding Player. Seurer, Schiller and Lewis made the all-tournament team.

All of the Golden Bears’ titles have come under coach Brady Starkey, in his 15th season. His career record is 499-49.

Florida Southern, the third seed among the final eight teams, led for much of the opening set, but never by more than two points. With the Moccasins ahead 23-22, the Golden Bears closed out the set with three consecutive points on Lewis’ kill and two attack errors by Florida Southern.

A 6-0 run gave Concordia an 18-12 lead in the second set. Seurer got a kill on set point.

Leading 20-18 in the third set, the Golden Bears closed it out on a 5-2 run — Lewis had two kills and Book and Schiller one apiece — and Florida Southern’s service error on match point.

"It’s incredible. I have the utmost respect for Brady,” Florida Southern coach Jill Stephens said. “I’ve studied them for many years. What impresses me most is how he’s so calm, he smiles way too much.

“He set a really high standard. They’re so disciplined. They’re always engaged. it’s always impressed me.”