Concordia (St. Paul) stopped Bemidji State's two-point extra-point attempt in overtime to hold on for a 24-23 NSIC victory over Bemidji State on Saturday at St. Paul.

After Bemidji State scored with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to force overtime, the Golden Bears went first in the extra session and took the lead on Darios Crawley-Reid's 1-yard run and Danny Laudet's PAT.

The Beavers scored on a 24-yard pass from Emmett Enright to Jacob Anderson before the Golden Bears' Preston Piltoff intercepted the Beavers' pass attempt for the victory.

Chris Garrett had 11 tackles and two sacks to become the Golden Bears' career leader with 33½ sacks.

Winona State 38, St. Cloud State 17: Owen Burke passed for 223 yards and two TDs and Sam Santiago-Lloyd rushed for 108 yards and a TD to lead the host Warriors (6-2) to their fourth consecutive victory.

MSU Moorhead 23, SW Minnesota State 14: The Dragons opened a 20-0 lead in the first half and held on for the victory in Marshall, Minn. The Dragons (4-4) led 20-14 early in the fourth quarter when the Mustangs drove to the Dragons 8-yard line. But the Dragons stopped the drive and responded with a 23-yard field goal by Hobert Diaz to make it 23-14.

Upper Iowa 23, Minnesota-Duluth 13: C.J. Scott's 45-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1 minute, 39 seconds remaining sealed the Peacocks' first victory in eight tries against the Bulldogs.

UMAC

Martin Luther 41, Northwestern 20: Ethan Aguilar passed for 232 yards and three TDs to lead the conference-leading Knights (6-1, 5-0 UMAC) past the Eagles in New Ulm, Minn.

Greenville 32, Crown 6: The Greenville defense forced seven turnovers in the victory in St. Bonifacius, Minn.

Midwest

Ripon 14, Macalester 7: Ripon stopped the Scots at the Ripon 4-yard line in the final minute to hold on for the victory in St. Paul.