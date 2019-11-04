If you want to see your primary care physician the same day you call for an appointment, you may have to pay extra for it. A small but growing number of doctors are moving into concierge medicine.

Once restricted to the rich and famous, who paid tens of thousands of dollars for a 24/7 on-call physician, today's concierge medical service is more widely available and affordable. About 12,000 physicians have such practices, and the average annual fee is between $125 and $200 a month, according to Concierge Choice Physicians, the nation's second-largest concierge management company.

Generally, a concierge physician will have between 150 and 600 patients, while a traditional practice might have up to 5,000 patients. Appointments start on time and may last 30 minutes to an hour, depending on patient needs, said Wayne Lipton, managing partner at Concierge Choice Physicians. Compare that with the 18-minute wait time and 20-minute average visit at a traditional practice.

Doctors as well as patients can be frustrated by rushed appointments.

"First and foremost, primary care physicians want an ongoing relationship with patients," said Gary LeRoy, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. "Trying to see upward of 30 patients a day and constantly watching the clock gets between the doctor and patient relationship."

Some patients love the idea of concierge care. Chicago attorney Mike Philippi has seen his concierge physician for decades.

"Not only do I get an annual comprehensive physical, but I can access him by text message and have as many appointments as I want," he said.

But for existing patients, a switch can be jarring and unwelcome. In 2016, Ruth Knox, 81, of Annapolis, Md., received a letter informing her that her primary care physicians were transitioning to a "hybrid" concierge model. The doctors were offering a concierge membership that included, among other things, an annual comprehensive exam, same-day or next-day appointments, longer office visits and round-the-clock physician availability. Cost: $2,100 a year. She wound up leaving the practice.

If your physician is transitioning to a concierge practice or you're considering joining one, here are some questions to ask.

• Do I really need a concierge practice? "It's a good choice for those with more disposable income than disposable time," Philippi said.

• What is included in membership? Is an annual exam included? What about office visits, lab work, tests, medicine and/or referrals? Other benefits may include same-day/next-day appointments for acute issues; after-hours contact information via phone, e-mail or text; home visits, and hospital care.

• How does billing work? Concierge practices generally continue to accept and bill insurance and/or Medicare, so expect to have a copay as you would with any other primary care physician. But the membership fee is not covered by insurance or Medicare.

• Will I see my concierge doctor every time I make an appointment? Patients should be confident that they will generally see their chosen doctor when they make an appointment — not whichever provider has availability.