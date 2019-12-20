The auction of U.S. Bank Stadium’s excess concessions equipment brought $45,000 back to the operation, officials said Friday.

James Farstad, executive director of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), announced the amount of proceeds at the authority’s monthly meeting. He said that purchases were made by 106 individual bidders.

The money will go into a concessions capital reserve fund for future needs.

The auction, run by Grafe Auction of Spring Valley, Minn., featured 540 lots of new or lightly used hospitality equipment, including hot dog rollers, industrial mixers and blenders, cocktail shakers, bar mats and a meat slicer.

The equipment had to go because it was not being used and was taking up already limited storage space at the stadium.

Stadium concessions operations have been adjusted and streamlined since the building opened in August 2016. Officials said they couldn’t calculate the original cost of all the items because they were purchased at different times.

The Minnesota Vikings, the stadium’s main tenant, supported the sale.

“Some of this equipment was ordered 4 to 5 years ago. Now that the facility is fully operational, we need to tailor this equipment to how it’s actually working and what we need for our food service program,” said JP Paul, vice president of guest relations with the team.

In another action, the MSFA board agreed to pay ASM Global $120,000 annually to take over its communications duties. Until now the MSFA has employed its own spokesperson.

ASM runs the daily operations and books events and concerts in the stadium.