MIAMI — CONCACAF has reached an agreement with the streaming service FloSports to be its U.S. broadcast partner for the new CONCACAF Nations League. Group stage games involving the American national team are not included in the deal.
CONCACAF general secretary Philippe Moggio said Monday the U.S. matches will remain on ESPN and Fox. Those networks own the rights to U.S. matches under their contracts with the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Moggio said the Nations League games involving the U.S. will not serve as World Cup qualifiers, and CONCACAF does not have a date for announcing the World Cup qualifying format and schedule.
FloSports' app is available on iOS, Roku and Apple TV.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Minnesota Opera delivers shallow, hollow 'Italian Straw Hat'
REVIEW: A little-known work by "Godfather" composer Nino Rota proves fatally frivolous.
National
New bills would legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota
Two Minnesota lawmakers have proposed legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana to the state, hoping to start what they acknowledge will be a long and contentious discussion.
Variety
Ringo Starr returns to Mystic Lake on Aug. 22 with help from his All-Starr friends
It's the 30th anniversary tour for the Beatles drummer and His All-Starr Band projects.
Variety
Minneapolis women tackle adult bullying in 'Donut Mess With Us' event
At "Donut Mess With Us" event, prominent women will share stories and take on trolls.
National
6 states backed Colorado River plan; Arizona faces deadline
Arizona is facing a deadline to become the last of several states in the U.S. West to approve a plan ensuring shared water from the Colorado River doesn't dry up for millions of farmers, cities, tribes and developers that depend on it.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.