Last week Conan O’Brien returned to TBS after a 3½-month break with a different format: a new set, no more desk and no more house band. Most notably, the show was cut from an hour to a half-hour. He talked recently about the decision to restart “Conan,” and what might come next for him.

Q: When did you get the idea to take a break and reconceive the show?

A: Last year, I was coming up on 25 years as a late-night host. It made me realize: Wait a minute, really? I was the new guy for so long, and then that card flips overnight — you go from the inexperienced, nervous punk to the old dean emeritus. I started to think, does it have to be that way? Let’s say I’ve got a couple years left in me. What if I tried to, in the most selfish way possible, alter this so that I have a maximum amount of fun? I decided to scare myself.

Conan When: 10 p.m. Mon.-Thu. Where: TBS.

Q: What led you to these other activities you’ve been doing — the live tour, the podcast, the “Conan Without Borders” travel specials?

A: I had done a tour before, but this was no bells and whistles. I started out thinking, I need like 10 minutes up front. Then that became 15, then that became 20, then that become half an hour. By the end it was 40 minutes. It was really liberating.

The podcast was suggested to me as, well, that’s a cool space and you might do well in it. It sounded a little strange, and then we tried one where I just interviewed some of my writers, and I loved it. The travel shows opened up my eyes, too. I’m out there; I don’t often know what I’m going to encounter.

Q: What did you take away from these experiences that you could put back into the TV show?

A: The big thing I wanted to do was pull the audience closer and make it like a cool, fun place to do comedy that you might find in Los Feliz [in Los Angeles] or that the Upright Citizens Brigade might have.

Q: Is that why you got rid of the desk and won’t be dressing in a suit and tie anymore?

A: I grew up revering the format, and then over time, you think: What’s feeling like it’s vestigial? I really don’t miss the desk. It started to feel like I’m doing someone’s taxes.

Q: Does it feel like a blow to do a half-hour show when there are so many hourlong shows out there?

A: It would if there weren’t shows like “The Daily Show,” and Sam Bee. I know when I’ve been feeling like we’re padding out the show and that [what] people really want happened in the first half-hour — literally the first 21, 22 minutes.

Q: Even though you’ve got plenty of life left in you, do you feel you’re somehow setting up your final act?

A: I’m never going to have a better farewell show than I did on “The Tonight Show.” I died and talked to my grandfather and saw the light and was called back. This concept that I must be the king of late night, I don’t even know what that means anymore. It’s an outmoded concept.

I had a great conversation with Albert Brooks once. When I met him for the first time, I was kind of stammering. I said, you make movies, they live on forever. I just do these late-night shows, they get lost, they’re never seen again and who cares? And he looked at me and he said [Albert Brooks voice], “What are you talking about? None of it matters.” None of it matters? “No, that’s the secret. In 1940, people said Clark Gable is the face of the 20th century. Who [expletive] thinks about Clark Gable? It doesn’t matter. You’ll be forgotten. I’ll be forgotten. We’ll all be forgotten.” It’s so funny because you’d think that would depress me. I was walking on air after that.