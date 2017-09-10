The Broadway composer and lyricist for a big hockey musical that kicks off the Children’s Theatre’s 52nd season died Saturday, three days before his show goes into previews in Minneapolis.

Michael Friedman (above, in handout photo), who shot to fame with the controversial, provocative musical “Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson,” died of AIDS-related causes in New York, where he lived. He was 41.

Friedman wrote the music and lyrics for “The Abominables,” a hockey-themed show that was commissioned by the Children’s Theatre in 2011 and is opening Friday. The production was put together after the creative team had interviewed scores of hockey players, rink rats, coaches and parents across Minnesota.

“Michael was an extraordinary artist and an incredible human being,” Children’s Theatre artistic director Peter Brosius said in a statement. “His boundless energy…,infectious enthusiasm and his ability to be so fearlessly self-critical and clear-eyed in the pursuit of something truly extraordinary made him utterly unique.”

For the Twin Cities project, Friedman teamed with longtime collaborator Steve Cosson, who wrote the book and is directing “The Abominables.” Both Friedman and Cosson are co-founders of The Civilians, a troupe renowned for doing documentary theater.

Friedman won an Obie for “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson,” a rock musical that reimagines the truculent seventh president as the leader of an emo rock band. The show, which had its New York premiere at the Public Theatre, transferred to Broadway a year later, where it was nominated for two Tonys. It was met with both praise for its inventiveness and with protests. Native Americans and their allies lambasted the glorification of a figure who ruthlessly dispossessed them.

"Michael Friedman was one of the most brilliant, multi-talented theater artists of our time,” Oskar Eustis, artistic director of the Public, said in a statement. “He was also a miracle of a human being: loving, kind, generous, hilarious, thrilling.”

Friedman’s passing has echoes of the death of another musical composer two decades ago. On January 25, 1996, Jonathan Larson died the night before the off-Broadway premiere of “Rent,” a musical that would go on to be a box office winner and that helped to define a generation.

Leaders at the Children’s Theatre have high hopes for “Abominables,” whose run will be dedicated to Friedman.

“He who worked on the show until the very end,” said managing director Kimberly Motes. “The work would be great anyway but there’s a heightened energy to make this show quite special. I think the cast, the theater, everybody is going to rise to this.”