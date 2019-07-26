Complaints against a top Minnesota Corrections official who resigned last week allege that she lobbied on state time for a veterans’ organization run by her husband.

Newly released documents also accuse former Deputy Commissioner Sarah Walker of leaking nonpublic personnel data that led to an MPR story about the 2018 sexual assault of a senior corrections staffer by a former officer.

Walker, who abruptly quit her post Friday amid an ongoing government probe, has vehemently denied claims of lobbying. She insists political foes are unfairly investigating her ties to the Veterans Defense Project, a Minneapolis nonprofit that does legal work for military veterans.

“I did not meet with any legislators or have any communication with legislators regarding the VDP,” she wrote in a statement to the Star Tribune. “All of my lobbying responsibilities for the VDP were transferred to another lobbyist prior to my start date at the DOC.”

Her husband, criminal defense attorney Brockton Hunter, is listed as president of the group.

Walker could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday night regarding the allegations of leaked data.

Sarah Walker and Brock Hunter.

The Minnesota Management and Budget agency confirmed that an outside investigator was retained June 26 to vet all complaints.

The Walker matter is the latest management headache for Gov. Tim Walz, who took office in January. A leadership shake-up at the Department of Human Services has left him searching for a permanent replacement.

Acting on information from external parties, Commissioner Paul Schnell said he initiated two formal complaints against Walker.

“I was compelled to act,” Schnell said. That investigation has not been completed.

According to information gathered from a public records request, Walker accidentally sent text messages to a DOC colleague on May 20 outlining the timing of phone calls between Republican leaders.

“Oops meant for [Sarah] Erickson,” she wrote, referring to a lobbyist. “trying to save brock’s bill.”

But in an e-mail interview with the Star Tribune earlier this week, Walker denied that she had met with lawmakers or with officials in the administration of Gov. Tim Walz on behalf of her husband’s group.

“I never spoke with the administration about the VDP after I learned of my appointment,” she said.

Walker has repeatedly declined to comment on why she resigned, but maintains that she left of her own volition. She denied that the ongoing investigation prompted her exit.

Walker has been a State Capitol fixture for years, having worked at two lobbying firms while enmeshed in DFL politics. She made a memorable nominating speech at the 2010 DFL convention in support of the late Rep. Tommy Rukavina, who was running for governor.

She left MZA+Co, which represents clients such as the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce and the City of St. Paul, to become deputy commissioner of Corrections. That firm includes former Speaker of the House Kurt Zellers and Brian McClung, a senior aide to former Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

Before that, she was with top Republican lobbyist Todd Hill, who represents blue-chip clients from the tobacco and hospitality industries, and Kraft Heinz, among others, according to lobbying records.

Tangled involvements

Walker developed a reputation as an advocate for criminal justice reform, representing the Second Chance Coalition and the Coalition for Impartial Justice.

But she raised eyebrows among progressive activists because while she was on the Sentencing Guidelines Commission — a state body that sets rules that judges must apply in felony sentencing — she was also representing a private prison company now known as CoreCivic. Private prisons are opposed by public unions, as well as activists seeking to reduce the prison population and lengthy sentences.

According to public records, Walker never filed a “statement of economic interest” after her appointment as deputy commissioner, as required by Minnesota law.

Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, right, listened as he sat with DOC Deputy Commissioner Sarah Walker during a House Corrections Committee hearing.

Jeff Sigurdson, executive director of the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, said officials have reached out to Walker because even though she resigned she is still required to file.

Hours after Walker’s departure last week, state Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, filed a formal request for information regarding Walker’s timecards, calendar entries and electronic correspondence since her appointment in January.

O’Neill said she pursued payroll data following concerns about Walker’s job performance.

“How much was she actually doing DOC work for the past few weeks while she was still being paid?” said O’Neill, the minority lead on the House corrections subcommittee. “We’re just doing our due diligence to get to the bottom of it.”

Walker’s exit comes roughly six months after Schnell tapped her to lead the agency’s community services division.

In her resignation letter, the former lobbyist on criminal justice issues indicated a desire to return to her advocacy work.

“In my short time as Deputy Commissioner, I have become convinced that my voice and skills are best suited for pushing for widespread reform from the outside,” Walker wrote. “There are unique opportunities at the local and national level to advance significant reforms and reduce racial disparities and I feel compelled to contribute to those efforts without encumbrance.”

Staff writer Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.