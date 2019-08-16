– It’s a balmy evening and the patio in front of Lyman’s Tavern in Washington, D.C., is deserted. Inside, people hover around a row of pinball machines: Attack From Mars, Star Wars, Eight Ball Deluxe, Red and Ted’s Road Show. The mechanical sounds of the games mix with players’ chatter; it feels like a carnival has been squeezed inside a shoebox-size room.

Some of the region’s best pinball players are here, participating in a charity pinball tournament for a local library branch, one of many tournaments that Lyman’s regularly hosts. At the Pabst Can Crusher, the first machine in the line, Stephanie Traub drops in a coin and starts to play.

A State Department lawyer by day, Traub, 37, is the top-ranked woman in Washington and 19th in the country, according to the International Flipper Pinball Association, an organization that tracks pinball players. Men and women regularly compete against each other in tournaments, though increasingly women like Traub are organizing their own leagues and tournaments to encourage more women to play.

“This game is awful,” she says as her ball falls past the flippers, ending her turn. “Argh!” she groans. Game over.

Today, pinball is having a resurgence as a hobby and bar activity.

The site, pinballmap.com, lists about 20 bars and restaurants with pinball machines inside the Beltway alone. Traub says if she wanted to, she could compete somewhere every night of the week.

One of the game’s biggest boosters is Scott Nash, the founder and chief executive of the grocery chain Mom’s Organic Market. He owns about 40 machines; a new one can set you back about $6,000.

A successful businessman, 54, he likes to spend his free time flicking a tiny metal ball around a big box decorated with cartoons. As a kid, he says, he used to ride his bike to an arcade to play pinball with quarters stolen from his mother’s purse. Playing now still fills him with that intoxicating mix of competitive drive and solitary Zen. “It’s the perfect combination of luck and skill,” he says.

Like many other area pinballers, Traub considers the pinball room in the College Park Mom’s store to be one of the best places in the region to hone your skills, due to the sheer variety of machines spanning pinball’s three ages: electromechanical machines dating to the ’30s, classic games from the ’70s and ’80s, and modern machines outfitted with microchips and complex computing systems.

Traub plays in weekly tournaments there and often broadcasts her games on the livestreaming platforms Twitch and Facebook Live. (Disclosure: Twitch is owned by Amazon; Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.) In most of the tournaments Traub participates in, she’s one of the only women. Men don’t have much of a natural physical advantage in pinball but it remains a male-dominated activity in the same way that video games and bar sports like pool are. Plus, many of the most popular pinball machines are decorated with cartoonish or sexualized images of women.

Traub returns to play Pabst Can Crusher. No one’s watching her closely — it’s bad form to stand over a machine while someone is playing. She has a good turn, and when she’s done, she’s smiling. “It’s very fulfilling, in a weird way,” she says. “You’re alone, but you don’t feel alone.”