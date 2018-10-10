SHAWANO, Wis. — A competency exam has been ordered for a Shawano woman charged in the death of her infant son.
Prosecutors say 22-year-old Catherine Barker neglected her 2-month-old baby resulting in his death, failed to report the death and attempted to hide the body.
A criminal complaint says Barker noticed her son wasn't breathing Sept. 28 and began CPR. When the infant could not be revived, authorities say Barker failed to call for help. WLUK-TV reports the complaint says she messaged a friend that her son had died and she planned to bury him at a cemetery on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Barker says she believes her son suffocated himself with a blanket. The child's cause of death and autopsy results are pending.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.