APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton man accused of killing his mother must undergo a competency exam, a judge said Monday.
Bradley Boettcher, 36, is charged with murder. His mother's body was found at her apartment on the city's south side in February.
Boettcher appeared through a video feed for Monday's hearing in Winnebego County Court, WHBY radio reported. Since he was charged, he has refused to leave jail for court hearings on two occasions.
Prosecutors say Boettcher fatally beat Lee Ann Dorn at her apartment last February and then took her car. Police arrested him the next day when he was stopped for drunk driving in Kentucky.
