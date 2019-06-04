DALLAS KEUCHEL

Lefthanded starter

Age: 32

Major leagues: Seven seasons with Houston. 76-63, 3.66 ERA.

Highlights: American League Cy Young Award, 2015 (20-8, 2.48 ERA); World Series champion, 2017; two-time All-Star, four Golden Gloves.

Asking price: Rejected a one-year, $17.9 qualifying offer from Astros after last season. There is a belief he would accept the same salary (prorated) on a one-year deal.

Leading suitors: Yankees, Cardinals, Braves.

In the mix: Phillies, Twins, Astros, Brewers, Rays, Padres.

CRAIG KIMBREL

Righthanded reliever

Age: 31

Major leagues: Nine seasons with Atlanta, San Diego and Boston. Career 1.91 ERA with 0.920 WHIP and 868 strikeouts in 532.2 innings.

Highlights: Seven-time All-Star; World Series champion 2018; four-time NL saves leader.

Asking price: Rejected a one-year, $17.9 qualifying offer from the Red Sox after last season. Reportedly seeking a three-year deal worth $15 million per season.

Probable suitors: Red Sox, Cubs, Braves, Dodgers, Phillies, Twins, Rays, Padres.