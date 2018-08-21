OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha-based company has agreed to pay a $500,000 fine levied by federal regulators citing spill protection violations at production facilities in Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Ag Processing Inc. didn't have adequate Clean Water Act protections at several vegetable oil and biodiesel production facilities. The facilities are in Algona, Eagle Grove, Everly, Manning and Sheldon, Iowa; Hastings, Nebraska, and Dawson, Minnesota.

AG Processing also will be installing an electronic monitoring system on seven large crude soybean oil storage tanks at its Everly and Emmetsburg, Iowa, facilities.

The settlement's consent decree is subject to 30 days of public comment and review by a federal court.