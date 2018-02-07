IOWA CITY, Iowa — Procter & Gamble has announced it plans to cut 500 jobs over about two years at an Iowa plant as it shifts production to a new factory in West Virginia.
The Press-Citizen reports that the Iowa City plant's production of shampoos, conditioners and body washes will be transferred to the new plant in Tabler Station, West Virginia, by late 2020. Production of mouthwashes and toothbrushes will remain in Iowa City.
The company says about 700 workers will remain in Iowa City, where P&G operates three facilities.
The company says it's also closing its plant in Kansas City, Kansas, as part of the production change. That plant produces dishwashing detergents and related chemicals.
