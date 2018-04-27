MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — The company that operates twin oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac says it's considering ways to reinforce them in spots believed to have been struck by a tugboat anchor this month.
Enbridge Inc. said Friday a remotely operated vehicle and human divers have inspected the Line 5 pipes at the bottom of the waterway that connects Lakes Huron and Michigan. One had two dents. The other had a single dent and a scratch in its enamel outer coating.
Spokesman Ryan Duffy says neither had metal loss or other structural damage that could have produced a leak.
Duffy says Enbridge is looking at a number of methods for strengthening the affected places, including some type of "sleeve" covering.
The suspected April 1 anchor strike also severed two underwater electric cables.
