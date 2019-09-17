Famous Dave’s of America Inc., Minnetonka, completed its holding company reorganization and officially changed its name to BBQ Holdings Inc.

Shares will start trading under the new name and ticker symbol BBQ.

Alerus Financial completes stock offering

Alerus Financial, Grand Forks, N.D., completed its initial public offering selling 2.86 million shares at $21 per share. Shares of Alerus officially started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Friday under the ticker symbol ALRS.

Proceeds of the offering, $54.5 million, will be used to strengthen its capital structure and execute its business plan.