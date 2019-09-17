Famous Dave’s of America Inc., Minnetonka, completed its holding company reorganization and officially changed its name to BBQ Holdings Inc.
Shares will start trading under the new name and ticker symbol BBQ.
Alerus Financial completes stock offering
Alerus Financial, Grand Forks, N.D., completed its initial public offering selling 2.86 million shares at $21 per share. Shares of Alerus officially started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Friday under the ticker symbol ALRS.
Proceeds of the offering, $54.5 million, will be used to strengthen its capital structure and execute its business plan.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Twin Cities psychiatrist repeatedly sexually assaulted woman in therapy for past abuse
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Twin Cities psychiatrist repeatedly sexually assaulted woman in therapy for past abuse
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Democrats push ahead with short-term bill to avoid shutdown
Democrats controlling the House are steering clear of controversy in a short-term, government-wide spending measure that's needed to prevent a government shutdown at the end of September.
National
Panel approves ban on sale of flavored e-cigs in New York
New York became the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday, a move that comes as federal health officials investigate a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping.
Variety
Facebook to name first oversight panel members by year-end
Facebook said Tuesday that it expects to name the first members of a new quasi-independent oversight board by year-end.
Variety
Progress reported in contract talks between GM, union
Faced with weakening sales, a deteriorating global economy and an unpredictable trade war, General Motors and striking auto workers appeared to be making progress Tuesday toward a four-year labor contract.
National
Democrats raise political influence issue in antitrust probe
Senate Democrats are challenging a new Justice Department probe into a deal between California and four big automakers, accusing the Trump administration of using antitrust powers to target political opponents.