Personnel

Chief marketing officer leaving at Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corp., Plymouth, announced that Monica Dahl's employment will end on April 30. Dahl's title is senior vice president, chief marketing officer, omnichannel and public relations. Dahl joined the retailer in 2004 and was promoted to her last position in 2014.

Allete's head of regulated operations retires

Allete Inc., Duluth, announced the planned retirement of Bradley Oachs, its senior vice president and president of regulated operations. Oachs will remain with the company through June 30.

Oachs joined the company in 1989 and was promoted to his last position in 2016.

Allete's president, Bethany Owen, will lead the regulated operations after Oachs retires.