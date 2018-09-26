Directors

Winnebago names new board member

Winnebago Industries Inc., of Forest City, Iowa and Eden Prairie, named Maria Blase to its board of directors effective Monday. Blase is president of the fluid managment, material handling and power tools business of Ingersoll Rand.

The Winnebago board temporarily moves from eight to nine members. It will move back to eight when Marti Rodamaker, a board member since 2012, retires at Winnebago’s annual meeting in December.