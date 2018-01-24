Dividends

Winmark declares dividend

Winmark Corp., Plymouth, declared a quarterly cash dividend of 11 cents per share, payable March 1, to shareholders of record on Feb. 7.

Personnel

Medical device firm names new VP

CHF Solutions, Eden Prairie, has appointed Vitaliy Epshteyn as vice president of operations and engineering. He was most recently chief technology officer and senior director of engineering of the medical business unit at TE Connectivity and before that had leadership roles at St. Jude Medical.

Mergers and acquisitions

Wings Financial acquires three branches

Wings Financial Credit Union, Apple Valley, plans to acquire three KleinBank branch locations, in Coon Rapids, Otsego and Plymouth, and rebrand them as Wings Financial branches.

Wings will have 20 locations after the deal closes and Klein Financial Inc., Chaska, will have 18 locations.

The deal requires regulatory approval but is expected to close in the second quarter. Terms were not disclosed.