Personnel

Tennant CFO takes medical leave

Tennant Co., Golden Valley, announced that its chief financial officer, Keith Woodward, is taking a temporary medical leave of absence. Andy Cebulla, Tennant's vice president of finance and controller will serve as interim CFO.

Mergers and acquisitions

C.H. Robinson to acquire Prime Distribution Services for $225 million

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Eden Prairie, announced it has an agreement to buy Prime Distribution Services for $225 million from its parent company, Roadrunner Transportation.

Prime Distribution, Plainfield, Ind., has 270 employees, five fulfillment and distribution facilities and annual revenue of $109 million. It provides retail consolidation services in North America. The company's value-added warehouse capabilities include distribution, fulfillment and inventory management services.

Once the deal closes Prime will be integrated into the North American Surface Transportation division of C.H. Robinson.