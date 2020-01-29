Personnel
Tennant CFO takes medical leave
Tennant Co., Golden Valley, announced that its chief financial officer, Keith Woodward, is taking a temporary medical leave of absence. Andy Cebulla, Tennant's vice president of finance and controller will serve as interim CFO.
Mergers and acquisitions
C.H. Robinson to acquire Prime Distribution Services for $225 million
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Eden Prairie, announced it has an agreement to buy Prime Distribution Services for $225 million from its parent company, Roadrunner Transportation.
Prime Distribution, Plainfield, Ind., has 270 employees, five fulfillment and distribution facilities and annual revenue of $109 million. It provides retail consolidation services in North America. The company's value-added warehouse capabilities include distribution, fulfillment and inventory management services.
Once the deal closes Prime will be integrated into the North American Surface Transportation division of C.H. Robinson.