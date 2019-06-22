TCF Financial Corp., Wayzata, and Chemical Financial Corp., Detroit, have received regulatory approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, putting the two companies a step closer to completing their $3.6 billion merger.
The deal still needs approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and to meet other closing conditions. The deal is on pace to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2019.
