Personnel

Stratasys CEO Levin will step down

Stratasys Ltd., Eden Prairie and Rehovot, Israel, announced that its chief executive, Ilan Levin, has decided to step down from his role effective June 1. Levin will also resign from his seat on the board of directors.

Board Chairman Elan Jaglom will step in as interim CEO until an international executive search firm can find a new CEO.

Tennant fires senior vice president

Tennant Co., Golden Valley, announced that Jeffrey Moorefield will be terminated from his position as senior vice president, global operations, effective June 30. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Moorefield will be eligible for severance pay and benefits upon signing a general release of claims. Moorefield joined Tennant in 2015 from Pentair Inc.

Listings

Appliance Recycling gets delisting notice

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Hopkins, received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market saying it is not in compliance with its continued listing standards because of an overdue quarterly report. The Nasdaq has given the company until June 18 to file its report or a plan to regain compliance.